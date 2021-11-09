Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.29% of Cullinan Oncology worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,359 shares of company stock worth $7,338,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

