Woodline Partners LP Grows Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knowles by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 91,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

