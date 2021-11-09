Woodline Partners LP Increases Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Fate Therapeutics worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.