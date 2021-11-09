Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,239,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

