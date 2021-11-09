World Token (WORLD) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $48,244.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00076390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00079323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,678.92 or 1.00222593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.80 or 0.07064093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020623 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,632,759 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.