World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 227,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

