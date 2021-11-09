Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,337.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,637 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $366.93 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $235.58 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.65. The company has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

