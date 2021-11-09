Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $14.87 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $230.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.11 and a one year high of $231.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average of $218.52.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.