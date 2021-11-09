Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $8.40 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of News by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

