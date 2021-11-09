WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Shares Down 28.3%

WOWI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOWU) fell 28.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 2,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

WOWI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI, Inc engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

