WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.17).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,096 ($14.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 994.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 982.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a one year low of GBX 715.21 ($9.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

