WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1,078.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,336,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after buying an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

