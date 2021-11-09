X Square Capital LLC Invests $364,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,967,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,679,000 after buying an additional 899,945 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,513,000.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $111.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

