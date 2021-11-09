X Square Capital LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,273 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

