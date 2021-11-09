XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of XBiotech worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBIT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XBiotech news, CEO John Simard sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 203,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,552 over the last three months. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.86 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.52.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 60.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

