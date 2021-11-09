Xometry (XMTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Xometry to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Xometry has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xometry stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xometry stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

