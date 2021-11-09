Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Xperi stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xperi stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

