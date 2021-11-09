Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Yalla Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Yalla Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yalla Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YALA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.