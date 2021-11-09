Yalla Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,934 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,098% compared to the average daily volume of 913 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yalla Group by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yalla Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YALA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. 178,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YALA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

