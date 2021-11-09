yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $144,741.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $15.57 or 0.00023167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00075918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00100571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,348.75 or 1.00192428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.55 or 0.07009205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00020392 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

