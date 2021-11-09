Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report sales of $71.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.40 million and the lowest is $69.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $279.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $539.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.