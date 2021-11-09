Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $102.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.01 million. Exponent posted sales of $97.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $465.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $468.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $792,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,367,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

EXPO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

