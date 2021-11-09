Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,080. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.09. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

