Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.35). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

