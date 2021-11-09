Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $57.61. 32,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,298. LKQ has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $58.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

