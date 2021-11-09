Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.06. Oceaneering International also reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

