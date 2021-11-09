Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. Purple Innovation posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

PRPL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,544. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

