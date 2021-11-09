Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.