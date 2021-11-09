Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

