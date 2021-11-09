Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. CarMax reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $153.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after buying an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.