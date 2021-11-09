Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

