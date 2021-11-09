Zacks: Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post sales of $132.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.08 million. Upwork posted sales of $106.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

UPWK stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 1,707,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,926. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. Upwork has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,757,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

