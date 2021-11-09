Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.23. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOW. Benchmark boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 340,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,109. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 2.00.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

