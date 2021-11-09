Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 223.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 336,502 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

