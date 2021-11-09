Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce $48.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $44.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $181.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $229.09 million, with estimates ranging from $215.20 million to $247.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.18 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

