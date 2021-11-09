Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.56. 361,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $197.03. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

