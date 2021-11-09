Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.27 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report sales of $384.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.94 million and the lowest is $383.60 million. GoPro posted sales of $357.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPRO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 142,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. GoPro has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.09.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

