Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $5.44 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.55 and the lowest is $5.40. KLA posted earnings of $3.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $21.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.67 to $21.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $412.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.94. KLA has a 52-week low of $223.13 and a 52-week high of $419.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $53,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

