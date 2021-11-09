Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.