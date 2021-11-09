Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $769.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report sales of $769.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.45 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TransUnion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after purchasing an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.04. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

