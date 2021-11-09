Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $215.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $215.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $806.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000.

VREX stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.