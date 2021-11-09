Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $544.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.84 million to $547.69 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNTR. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

VNTR opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

