Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 37,115,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 856,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Amyris by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amyris by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

