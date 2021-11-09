Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 727.27%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

