Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the highest is $4.00. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $13.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $14.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,826,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,363,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 773,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

