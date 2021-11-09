Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,577. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical has a one year low of $183.17 and a one year high of $282.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

