Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

