Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report sales of $135.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $141.30 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $103.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $621.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.37 million to $624.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $662.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.69 million to $675.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 85,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,016. The company has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $33.63.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

