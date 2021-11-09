Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.91. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.86. 488,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

