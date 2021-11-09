Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.19 Million

Brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $329.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.90 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $10,877,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 993.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. 80,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,070. Monro has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.